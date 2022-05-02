Connecticut lawmakers pass bill to protect abortion providers in the state

The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill that both protects providers who perform abortions and allows more medical professionals to perform abortions in the state.

Abortion rights advocates said the bill protects in-state patients and providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws. Texas recently passed a law that opens abortion clinics and doctors up to lawsuits, even for out-of-state abortions. Anti-abortion advocates said the bill will create a safe harbor for providers who break the law in other states.

Some registered nurses, nurse-midwifes and physician’s assistants can perform the most common type of in-clinic abortion under the bill.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he will sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.