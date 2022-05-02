© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Connecticut lawmakers pass bill to protect abortion providers in the state

WSHU | By Davis Dunavin
Published May 2, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.
Danielle Wedderburn
/
WSHU
The Connecticut state Capitol building in Hartford.

The Connecticut Senate has passed a bill that both protects providers who perform abortions and allows more medical professionals to perform abortions in the state.

Abortion rights advocates said the bill protects in-state patients and providers from legal action stemming from out-of-state laws. Texas recently passed a law that opens abortion clinics and doctors up to lawsuits, even for out-of-state abortions. Anti-abortion advocates said the bill will create a safe harbor for providers who break the law in other states.

Some registered nurses, nurse-midwifes and physician’s assistants can perform the most common type of in-clinic abortion under the bill.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he will sign the bill into law.

Copyright 2022 WSHU. To see more, visit WSHU.

Tags

Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSHEALTHLAWCOURTSCONNECTICUT
Davis Dunavin
Davis Dunavin loves telling stories, whether on the radio or around the campfire. He fell in love with sound-rich radio storytelling while working as an assistant reporter at KBIA public radio in Columbia, Missouri. Before coming back to radio, he worked in digital journalism as the editor of Newtown Patch. As a freelance reporter, his work for WSHU aired nationally on NPR. Davis is a proud graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism; he started in Missouri and ended up in Connecticut, which, he'd like to point out, is the same geographic trajectory taken by Mark Twain.
See stories by Davis Dunavin
Related Content