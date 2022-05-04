© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

UMass offers way for students to understand carbon impact of dining hall meals

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT
The new rating system for dining hall options at UMass Amherst grades food choices.
Courtesy
/
UMass Amherst
The new rating system for dining hall options at UMass Amherst grades food choices.

UMass Amherst is rolling out a new system in its dining halls to inform students about the carbon impact of different menu items.

The system rates items from A to E. A salad or a pasta dish with vegetables earns an A.

Kathy Wicks, the director of sustainability for the campus dining service, said a hamburger would get rated much lower.

"Beef has the highest impact just because of the way the land is used especially in industrial beef production and their feed and the methane released by the cows themselves," she said.

Wicks said where an item comes from can impact its rating.

"We have chicken that's coming from Sunderland and that will get a different rating than a chicken maybe from Maryland," she said.

The move by UMass comes after a survey found most students believe it's important to reduce their carbon footprints, and that their food choices impact the environment.

The ratings are currently available in one dining hall, with plans to expand to all four dining halls this fall.

Tags

Regional News HIGHER EDUCATIONFOODENVIRONMENTWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSREGIONAL NEWS
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne
Related Content