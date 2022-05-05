New pot regulators can be a little more bold, says former Massachusetts commissioner

A former Massachusetts marijuana regulator said new people on the state's cannabis control commission can be a little more bold in the choices they make.

None of the original members on the state's first cannabis commission are still serving, including the chair, Steve Hoffman, whose abrupt departure became public this week.

Hoffman, the commission's first and only chair since recreational marijuana became legal in the state, resigned in late April with just a few months left in his term. Hoffman began chairing the commission in 2017, about a year before recreational pot became legal in the state.

Shaleen Title served as a commissioner until 2020, and now leads the Parabola Center, a think tank on drug policy. Title said she appreciated Hoffman's leadership addressing equity and justice.

Title also noted that when the commission first started, everything was categorized by fear of the unknown. Now she said new leadership should take a fresh look at the commission's regulations.

"For example, do we really need to have two drivers in the car for every delivery business? This is just an example of — if we have a fresh, updated perspective we might be less based in fear and more based in modern reality," she said.

Title said the commission should make it a priority to give help and guidance to cities and towns to make sure they have ordinances and bylaws that work.

"People understand what marijuana businesses look like," she said. "And I think municipalities are moving from their worst fears to how do they get what their citizens want."

Title said lower prices and more supply are needed to attract consumers from the illegal market.

