© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

National infant formula shortage hard for some Springfield, Holyoke mothers

New England Public Media | By Alden Bourne
Published May 16, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT
An infant drinks from a bottle
Beeki
/
Creative Commons
An infant drinks from a bottle

Young mothers in Springfield, Massachusetts, said they have been having a hard time with a national shortage of infant formula.

Since last fall, supply chain issues have limited how much baby formula is available across the country. The problem got worse over the winter, when a manufacturer issued a recall and shut down a plant.

Sunindiya Bhalla works for Roca, a non-profit that helps high-risk young mothers in Springfield and Holyoke.

"People are going to Connecticut and other states to try to find formula," she said.

Destiny Torres, 26, of Springfield, has a three-year-old son and a three-week-old daughter.

She said she calls her local Walgreens weekly to find out what day their next shipment of formula arrives.

"If I'm not one of the first ones there, the milk is already sold out," she said. "I even have my aunt in Florida looking and if she finds some, she's going to ship it to me."

The state department of public health says it is starting to see improvements in the availability of some types of formula. It's also directing mothers to stores more likely to have it in stock locally.

Tags

Regional News HEALTHYOUTHWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSREGIONAL NEWSBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Alden Bourne
Before joining New England Public Media, Alden was a producer for the CBS NEWS program 60 Minutes. In that role, he covered topics ranging from art, music and medicine to business, education, and politics. Working with correspondent Morley Safer, he reported from locations across the United States as well as from India, Costa Rica, Italy, and Iraq.
See stories by Alden Bourne
Related Content