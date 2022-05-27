© 2022 New England Public Media

Regional News

License access bill on Mass. Gov. Baker's desk after years of advocacy

State House News Service | By Chris Lisinski
Published May 27, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT
A bill that would allow immigrants without legal status to acquire Massachusetts driver's licenses landed on Governor Charlie Baker's desk Thursday after the House and Senate approved a compromise version of the legislation with veto-proof majorities.

Both branches accepted a conference committee report produced last week, which resolved what one lawmaker described as "technical" differences in the underlying House and Senate proposals, and then voted to send the updated bill to Baker.

The margins indicate Democrats have the votes to muscle the measure into state law if Baker, who opposes the idea, vetoes it.

The House accepted the conference report 118-36 and later enacted it 117-36, while the Senate accepted the report with a 32-8 vote before enacting it on a voice vote, all well above the two-thirds majority legislative leaders need to override a veto.

Tags

GOVERNMENT & POLITICSGOVERNORSIMMIGRATIONBUSINESS & ECONOMYREGIONAL NEWSMASSACHUSETTSLEGISLATUREWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
