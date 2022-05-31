Springfield City Councilor Marcus Williams resigns, cites remote job, new opportunities

In the book that is Marcus Williams' life, the chapter as Springfield city councilor is over.

"While this may be a chapter that I am closing for now, this book is always one that I will keep close to me," Williams said at a news conference at Springfield City Hall Tuesday.

Williams, who serves as city council president and is the nephew of state Rep. Bud Williams, is resigning immediately — just five months after he began his fourth term on the council.

"I will never forget your unwavering confidence in me as a councilor. I will take that unyielding desire for collaboration with me in any endeavor I engage in," he said.

Williams, 33, cited a remote job as one of his reasons for leaving the council.

"My career has recently moved to a permanently virtual work environment," he said, adding that he also wants to build on his acting career, and have new experiences and opportunities.

Fellow City Councilor Zaida Govan said she only learned of Williams' resignation Tuesday morning. She said she was shocked and surprised.

"He has to make the best decision for his life and his family, however I would have liked a little bit of a notice," she said.

According to the city charter the council must now appoint a new member to represent Ward 5 until the next election in 2023. The appointment concerns Govan.

"Democracy is about people electing people, and — at this point — we're not going to be able to do that for the Ward 5 representative, and it's going to be a whole year-and-a-half that that person sits on the council. I don't believe that it allows the community in Ward 5 to have a voice," she said.

Williams was first elected to the council in 2015, beating out incumbent Clodo Concepcion.

He ran unopposed and was re-elected last November. Williams has served as council president since January of 2021.

Jesse Lederman, the council's vice president, will now serve as the council president.