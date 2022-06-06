Gas prices continue to climb near $5 a gallon in Massachusetts, Connecticut

Gas prices are up another 23 cents in Massachusetts this week over last. And the spike is 21 cents in Connecticut, according to numbers released Monday by AAA.

A gallon of gas has gone up by more than 60 cents a gallon in both states over the last month. The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded in Massachusetts sits at $4.96 while it is $4.89 in Connecticut.

Mark Schieldrop, a spokesperson with AAA Northeast, said there are a number of factors for record prices, including less supply in the nation.

"That low inventory, coupled with what seems to be steady demand, along with the Russian conflict is kind of coming together as a sort of perfect storm," Schieldrop said.

He said part of that demand is being driven by people still hitting the road despite high prices. Schieldrop said one way to stretch a tank of gas further is by slowing down.

"You can really increase the fuel economy in your car by observing the speed limit," he said. "If you're one of those folks that likes to pass people on the freeway and you tend to be in the passing lane all the time and you tend to accelerate hard and brake hard, those gas prices are tough. If you ease up on that gas pedal a bit, you can really improve your fuel economy."

Schieldrop said at some point the high price of gas could lead motorists to drive less, and that could impact tourism in New England just as the summer travel season begins.

AAA said the national average per gallon is $4.86 a gallon.

Over the course of the last year, prices have skyrocketed. This time in 2020, gas prices were $2.96 a gallon in Massachusetts and $3.08 in Connecticut.

