Regional News

Charter Communications opens largest corporate headquarters in Connecticut

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published June 7, 2022 at 11:27 AM EDT
Charter CEO Tom Rutledge (second from left) and Vice Chairman John Bickham (third from left) were joined by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons (far left) and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (far right) at the June 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Charter's new corporate headquarters.​
Charter Communications
Charter CEO Tom Rutledge (second from left) and Vice Chairman John Bickham (third from left) were joined by Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons (far left) and Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont (far right) at the June 6 ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate Charter's new corporate headquarters.​

The nation’s second largest cable company, Charter Communications, has officially opened Connecticut’s largest corporate headquarters.

At the ribbon cutting of the 914,000-square-foot complex in Stamford, Gov. Ned Lamont praised Charter Communications for being a Fortune 500 company, helping to keep Connecticut attractive to young workers.

"About 50,000 new young families have moved into the state of Connecticut over the last three years. 50,000 families," Lamont said. "It’s because of cities like Stamford and companies like Charter and what you are able to do."

Charter Communications relocated its headquarters from St. Louis, Missouri, to Stamford in 2012. That was a wise move, Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons said.

“You’ve brought incredible investment into our city — 1,700 jobs, $100 million into this corporate headquarters, which is now the largest corporate headquarters in Connecticut," she said.

The company has now moved within Stamford to its new headquarters buildings, which are located next to the downtown Metro-North train station.

The number of employees at the headquarters is expected to double to more than 3,000 over the next few years.
