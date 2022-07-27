© 2022 New England Public Media

Deadline approaching for Connecticut families to apply for state child tax rebate checks

WSHU | By Ebong Udoma
Published July 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT
Lamont urging parents to take advantage of the state's child tax credit rebate in Windsor on June 21, 2022
Ebong Udoma
/
WSHU
Lamont urging parents to take advantage of the state's child tax credit rebate in Windsor on June 21, 2022

The deadline for eligible Connecticut families to apply for the state’s $250 per child tax rebate checks is Sunday.

With only days left to apply, about 33% of the 300,000 eligible Connecticut taxpayers have yet to request their rebate checks.

Governor Ned Lamont said parents should take advantage of the money to help with back-to-school needs.

“Don’t waste this opportunity of making life a little bit more affordable. You know close to 70% of folks who are eligible in our cities including Waterbury, New Haven, Bridgeport, and Hartford have signed up, but don’t let this opportunity pass you by,” Lamont urged parents.

Any Connecticut parent earning $100,000 or less who claimed at least one dependent child 18 or younger on their 2021 federal income tax return is eligible for the check.

The maximum amount is $750 for three children.

Applications must be submitted on the state Department of Revenue Services website by Sunday. The checks will be sent in August.

Ebong Udoma
As WSHU Public Radio’s award-winning senior political reporter, Ebong Udoma draws on his extensive tenure to delve deep into state politics during a major election year. In addition to providing long-form reports and features for WSHU, he regularly contributes spot news to NPR, and has worked at the NPR National News Desk as part of NPR’s diversity initiative.
