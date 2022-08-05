© 2022 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
NEPM Header Banner
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Holyoke's Fiestas Patronales pays homage to festival celebrated in Puerto Rico

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published August 5, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT
Organizers Priscilla Rivera of City Sports Bar (front left), Juan Uribe or El Paraiso Columbiano Restaurant, Melvin Sanchez of Bomba Radio, and Luis Rivera (back left) and Juan Montano of Fiesta Cafe, at Uribe's restaurant stand for Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke.
1 of 3  — IMG_1270.jpg
Organizers Priscilla Rivera of City Sports Bar (front left), Juan Uribe or El Paraiso Columbiano Restaurant, Melvin Sanchez of Bomba Radio, and Luis Rivera (back left) and Juan Montano of Fiesta Cafe, at Uribe's restaurant stand for Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke.
Nirvani Williams
A Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke sign in Holyoke Heritage State Park.
2 of 3  — IMG_1252.jpg
A Fiesta Patronales de Holyoke sign in Holyoke Heritage State Park.
Nirvani Williams
Local vendor tents getting set up for Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke.
3 of 3  — IMG_1258.jpg
Local vendor tents getting set up for Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke.
Nirvani Williams

Local business owners in Holyoke, Massachusetts, are paying homage to a Puerto Rican festival of the saints this weekend by having their own celebration in the city's downtown.

Commonly known as Fiestas Patronales, the annual celebration is a prominent festival in Puerto Rico where each municipality on the island celebrates one saint.

This is the first Fiestas Patronales organized in Holyoke. Melvin Sanchez is on the board of directors for Fiestas Patronales de Holyoke and said it was important to have local vendors from many Latin American cultures organize the event.

"There used to be other festivals done in Holyoke, but it's never been a diverse group," Sanchez said. "I think the fact that there's a diversity in us, amongst us, in the committee, I think that's what made it even more successful."

Mayor Joshua Garcia, the first Puerto Rican mayor of Holyoke, said celebrating Puerto Rican pride in this way brings the community together.

"To know that Patronales is being formed and organized in the city just continues to cultivate pride," Garcia said in an interview last month. "I try to do what I can to tap into people's pride, because that's what builds community."

The festival runs through Sunday on Heritage Street in downtown Holyoke.

Tags

Regional News REGIONAL NEWSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSMAYORSARTS & CULTURERECREATIONCITIES
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content