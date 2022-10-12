Gov. Charlie Baker unlikely to pardon Massachusetts convictions for simple marijuana possession

It looks like Gov. Charlie Baker will not issue pardons to people with state convictions for simple marijuana possession, despite President Biden’s urging.

Biden used an executive order last week to make pardons on the federal level, and asked governors to do the same in their jurisdictions.

Baker said Massachusetts already has a system for clearing past marijuana convictions.

“Massachusetts has passed an expungement law for anybody convicted of simple possession of marijuana back in 2018,” he said. “And we signed legislation last year to make the process even easier.”

But critics argue the expungement process is difficult for people to navigate, and a governor’s pardon would be more efficient.

State Attorney General Maura Healey said she would pardon marijuana convictions if elected governor. Republican candidate Geoff Diehl said he would not.

