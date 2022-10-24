Governor's Council candidates vying for western Massachusetts seat present different visions

Two candidates running to represent western Massachusetts on the Governor's Council presented starkly different visions during a debate on Monday.

Democrat Tara Jacobs, a school committee member from North Adams, faced off against Republican John Comerford, a retired welfare fraud investigator from Palmer.

The council approves or rejects the governor's nominations for judges and parole board members and also weighs-in on proposed paroles and commutations.

Comerford said he doesn't believe in commutation or parole.

As for who he'd like to see on the parole board, he said, "I would look for somebody that's been involved with law enforcement in some capacity."

Jacobs had a different take.

"I am very interested in hopefully bringing more diversity to that board," she said. "I'd like to see more people of color and Spanish speaking but also [more diversity in terms of] background."

Jacobs said she'd also like to see more women and people of color on the bench. Comerford said he'd focus only on a candidate's credentials not who they are.

The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8.

