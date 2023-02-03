© 2023 New England Public Media

Regional News

Amherst Cinema union employees, management sign first-ever contract

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published February 3, 2023 at 1:06 PM EST
Amherst Cinema in Amherst, Massachusetts
Courtesy
/
Amherst Cinema
Amherst Cinema in Amherst, Massachusetts

Union employees and management at the independent Amherst Cinema in Amherst, Massachusetts, announced Friday a first ever contract agreement.

Amherst Cinema Workers United (ACWU) includes ten box office and concession stand employees.

Staff will see an average raise of 6% in the first year of the agreement. The contract also provides leave policies and a joint labor-management committee to address health and safety issues.

Cinema workers voted to unionize in April 2022. The Amherst Cinema Board of Directors voted a short time after to voluntarily recognize the group. The contract is effective through June 2025.

Workers at nearby Trader Joe's in Hadley, Mass., voted to unionize in July 2022. At the time Trader Joe's corporate headquarters in California issued a statement saying it was prepared to begin discussions to negotiate a contract; no agreement has been announced.

LABOR
