Regional News

Springfield Police Department accepting public feedback on its internal investigations policy

New England Public Media | By Adam Frenier
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
Springfield Police Department vehicle.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Springfield Police Department vehicle.

The Springfield, Massachusetts, police department is taking public comment on its internal investigation policy as it continues to implement reforms outlined in an agreement with the federal government.

A 2020 report from the Department of Justice said the Springfield police improperly handled the investigation of officer misconduct and a consent decree with the department called for the city to make changes. The policy calls for a detailed process that starts with a complaint from the public and could continue in some cases all the way to a discipline hearing before the Board of Police Commissioners.

Western New England University criminal justice professor Creaig Dunton said the proposal stacks up with what other departments do.

"It certainly looks like a step in the right direction," he said. "This is the sort of community policing oriented accountability that has been lacking frequently and recently with law enforcement."

The public can comment online, or at in-person meetings until Feb. 20. The next meeting will be held Tuesday, Feb. 14 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Forest Park Civic Association at 52 Sumner Ave.

