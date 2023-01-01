Dusty Christensen is an investigative reporter based in western Massachusetts. He currently teaches news writing and reporting at UMass Amherst.

As an international correspondent, he has covered topics ranging from Ukraine’s nuclear industry to U.S. retirees gentrifying small indigenous villages in Ecuador, reporting for outlets including The Nation magazine, WNYC radio, NPR, Haaretz and PBS.

As a local reporter in western Massachusetts, his work has appeared in newspapers including the Daily Hampshire Gazette — where he was a staff writer for five years — The Boston Globe, The Berkshire Eagle, the Greenfield Recorder and the Valley Advocate.

He can be reached at dustinc89 [at] gmail.com.