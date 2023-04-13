Poll: Nearly 4 in 10 Massachusetts residents have thought about moving

Nearly 40% of Massachusetts residents polled said they have thought about moving from the state in the last year. That's according to a recent survey from UMass Amherst and WCVB.

Political science professor and co-director of the poll, Jesse Rhodes, said with many wanting to live in Massachusetts, that's caused the cost of housing and living to rise. That's also caused some to think about leaving and put pressure on less affluent residents. 46% of those making less than $40,000 a year said they were thinking about finding another state in which to live.

"Something which is good, that desirability of living in the state has negative downstream consequences which can create economic challenges for those who are less affluent,” Rhodes said.

Among Massachusetts Republicans polled, 53% said they too have thought about leaving. Rhodes said many feel left out with Democrats in firm control of state government.

"And it's certainly, I think, fair to say, that public policy is moving in a more progressive direction, and so they do feel like their interests and the things that they care about are not being as well represented,” he said.

High taxes and transportation issues in the Boston area were other reasons why some said they’ve considered going elsewhere.

BIDEN HAS TEPID SUPPORT WITH MASSACHUSETTS DEMOCRATS

The poll also examined the 2024 presidential race. President Joe Biden was the preferred candidate of Democrats polled, but only at 28%. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders was next at 21% and transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg came in with 15%.

Rhodes said some of those polled have issues with Biden getting another term.

"There are concerns that he may be too moderate, there's certainly concerns about his age and there are certainly Democrats who would like someone else."

Among Massachusetts Republicans, former President Donald Trump was the clear favorite at 59%. In a head-to-head match with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump held a 68%-32% advantage in the poll.

