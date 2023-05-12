Baystate Health settles with employees in class action lawsuit over retirement fund fees

Thousands of Baystate Health employees will receive some compensation under the terms of a class-action lawsuit. It alleged employees were charged excessive fees for managing their retirement fund.

Baystate Health agreed to a $500,000.00 settlement with two employees representing many others in the lawsuit. Court documents show that’s about 10% what the employees say they were overcharged.

"[T]he $500,000 recovery represents 10.4% of the total estimated losses," the plaintiffs wrote in their filing supporting the settlement. "This is on par with numerous other [Employee Retirement Income Security Act] class action settlements that have been approved across the country."

The National Association of Plan Advisors, a national nonprofit organization created by and for retirement plan advisors, reports retirement plan administrators, Empower Retirement and MassMutual, charged employees roughly $70 each. That's about $40 more in recordkeeping fees than others at similar businesses paid, the article said.

This week, lawyers asked the judge to approve the settlement and schedule a final hearing.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs declined to comment and Baystate Health did not answer a request for comment.

Disclosure: Baystate Health is among the businesses who donate to New England Public Media.

