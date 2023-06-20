Needing water system repairs, officials close Mohawk Trail State Forest campground for the summer

The Mohawk Trail State Forest in Charlemont, Massachusetts, will be closed to overnight visitors this summer.

The Department of Conservation and Recreation said the campground will undergo repairs and improvements.

"DCR has closed the campground at Mohawk Trail State Forest for the remainder of the summer season to complete necessary repairs and improvements to the water system and campground infrastructure, ensuring we can provide a safe and fun camping experience for our visitors," DCR spokesperson Ilyse Wolberg said in a statement Tuesday. "Mohawk is one of a few state campgrounds that runs on a year-round schedule and is open for both summer and winter camping, making it difficult to complete substantial repairs ahead of each camping season."

On Monday, more information on the cause of the closure was provided on a Facebook page connected to the park.

"Our plumbing system took a major hit from Hurricane Irene in 2011, and the shoe we knew would eventually drop has dropped: our water main is broken and in need of a total overhaul," the post said. "This comes as a huge hit both to the park and to the hundreds of families who have been using Mohawk Trail every summer for decades, even generations."

DCR said the Facebook page is not "an official state-run page."

The loss of 47 campsites and six cabins will be felt in the town of Charlemont, according to Kenneth Hall. He works a couple of miles down the road at Avery's General Store.

"Especially on weekends and holiday weekends, 10 to 20% of visitors are campers in town. So that's a lot," he said.

Hall has watched campers at the state forest come and go for more than three decades while working at the store.

"A few restaurants in town — if it's rainy weather, [campers] won't want to cook, they need to go someplace to eat," he sad. "It's going to affect [the restaurants] also."

Nearby restaurant Berkshire Pizzeria posted that the closure was "truly a shame & I believe was totally preventable."

Wolberg said officials anticipate repairs to take 10 weeks. They hope to be able to offer winter camping in November.

Meanwhile, the forest will remain open to hikers and other daytime visitors this summer.