© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Regional News

Springfield community organization aims to connect formerly incarcerated people with local jobs

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published August 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT
Charles Jones, a 47-year-old, formerly incarcerated man, connected with Springfield WORKS to help him find a job after serving jail time.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Charles Jones, a 47-year-old, formerly incarcerated man, connected with Springfield WORKS to help him find a job after serving jail time.

Springfield WORKS, a Springfield-based community organization, is trying to address barriers incarcerated people face finding a job.

This initiative is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to assess the needs of families affected by the justice system.

Charles Jones, a 47-year-old, formerly incarcerated man, connected with Springfield WORKS to help him find a job after serving jail time.

"They just kind of gave me more information, so that way I didn't have to feel like I was stuck. If one door wasn't open, then go to the next. That's what I continue to do," Jones said.

The organization has 8 partner agencies with employment and childcare services that formerly incarcerated individuals have access to.

While Jones is currently working temp jobs and finding employment opportunities, Springfield WORKS found nearly half of people with criminal backgrounds are still jobless a year after leaving prison disproportionately impacting people of color.

In a survey the organization conducted last year, they found a majority of formerly incarcerated participants needed access to employment, then transportation and food resources, and third was access to affordable housing.

Springfield WORKS says they plan to engage employers to break down barriers and implement and strengthen hiring relationships between employers and formerly incarcerated individuals.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSINCARCERATIONBIASBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams
Related Content