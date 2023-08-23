Springfield community organization aims to connect formerly incarcerated people with local jobs

Springfield WORKS, a Springfield-based community organization, is trying to address barriers incarcerated people face finding a job.

This initiative is part of a Western Mass Economic Development Council grant looking to assess the needs of families affected by the justice system.

Charles Jones, a 47-year-old, formerly incarcerated man, connected with Springfield WORKS to help him find a job after serving jail time.

"They just kind of gave me more information, so that way I didn't have to feel like I was stuck. If one door wasn't open, then go to the next. That's what I continue to do," Jones said.

The organization has 8 partner agencies with employment and childcare services that formerly incarcerated individuals have access to.

While Jones is currently working temp jobs and finding employment opportunities, Springfield WORKS found nearly half of people with criminal backgrounds are still jobless a year after leaving prison disproportionately impacting people of color.

In a survey the organization conducted last year, they found a majority of formerly incarcerated participants needed access to employment, then transportation and food resources, and third was access to affordable housing.

Springfield WORKS says they plan to engage employers to break down barriers and implement and strengthen hiring relationships between employers and formerly incarcerated individuals.