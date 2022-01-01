© 2022 New England Public Media.

Elizabeth Román

Managing Editor for News

Elizabeth Román is the managing editor of news at NEPM, where she edits daily news stories. She's also working to expand the diversity of sources in our news coverage and is exploring ways to create more Spanish-language news content.

Elizabeth is a lifelong resident of Springfield. She is a graduate of Holyoke Community College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

She joined NEPM in March of 2022 after reporting for nearly two decades at the Springfield Republican. In recent years, she has also edited El Pueblo Latino, co-founded Colectivo de Medios Latinos, and appeared as a panelist on NEPM's The Short List and Connecting Point.