Springfield Museums to offer free admission 1st Wednesday of every month starting in 2024

The Springfield Museums have received a grant that will allow the organization to offer free admissions on the first Wednesday of each month for the next three years.

The $800,000 grant from the Art Bridges Foundation's new “Access for All” initiative is meant to make museums accessible to more people.

Kay Simpson, president of the Springfield Museums, said the foundation's contribution will eliminate money as a barrier for people to come enjoy the museums.

"I think their goal, their philosophy is to really make museums inclusive. And... we all know cost can be a barrier. So by removing that, the hope is to really bring more people into museums in general, and our museums in particular," Simpson said.

Simpson said it's exciting to be selected for the initiative.

"This is really amazing and unprecedented to get this level of funding from a private foundation. So, it's really just celebratory for us," she said.

Simpson said there has been a push to increase attendance at museums across the country.

Many museums are currently seeing just 71% of their pre-pandemic attendance. The new initiative will aim to restore pre-pandemic levels.

"Not only do we think that we will return to pre-pandemic levels, we think that we are really going to be able to expand our audience and increase our visitation," Simpson said.

Attendance at the Springfield Museums has been rising steadily over the past two years, and especially in 2023. From July through September of this year, attendance is just 4% below the same period in 2018.

The Museums will introduce “Free First Wednesdays," beginning in January 2024. All visitors will receive free admission on the first Wednesday of every month for the the next three years.

Springfield residents already have access to free admission into the museums.

Disclosure: Springfield Museums is a financial supporter of NEPM. Our newsroom operates independently of the station’s fundraising department.