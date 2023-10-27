Skate park in Springfield gets $1M boost from National Park Service

After years of requests from Springfield residents, a new bike and skate park will be coming to the city's Gurdon Bill Park next year.

During a press conference on Friday U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, announced the receival of a $1 million grant from the state and the National Park Service for its construction.

"To give to people who need open space parkland, pools, sprinkler systems – it's a really important part of urban life," Neal said.

City funds will cover the remaining half of the $2 million project as part of Mayor Domenic Sarno’s ongoing plans to improve the city’s park system.

Nirvani Williams / NEPM Plans for a new skate and bike park in Springfield, Mass.

Yolanda Cancel is one of many Springfield residents who has advocated for this project for years. The idea came about after drivers began complaining of young people riding bikes down Maine Street, leading to accidents. Many parents and young people said they did not have an alternative place to ride their bikes and skate.

Cancel said she's optimistic about how the new park will benefit the city's youth.

"I've heard stories over and over again about what this kind of park would help families here in the city of Springfield, where they don't have to leave their city to go to other cities just to have a relief for their kids," she said.

The park's renovation will also include a new playground, splash pad and arboretum. It is planned to be completed in about a year or by the spring of 25 at the latest, officials said.