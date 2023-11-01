Early snow flurries briefly coat autumn leaves in western Massachusetts

Like it or not, winter is on its way. Parts of the 413 region saw its first snow of the season Wednesday.

Snow flurries fell past orange, red and yellow autumn leaves in several places including Northampton, Springfield, and Westfield. At times it was just heavy enough to coat the ground and a few late-blooming flowers. Higher elevations in Berkshire County got as much as 2 and a half inches.

Although the snow may have caught a few people off guard, Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, said this is normal.

"There's many years when we have snow in late October. So, it's not totally shocking to see the first of November seeing some snow fall," he said.

Dunham said the National Weather Service doesn't make predictions about the number of snow storms this winter, but he said there's a chance of below normal temperatures this month.

