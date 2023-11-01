© 2023 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS. NPR. Local Perspective.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Early snow flurries briefly coat autumn leaves in western Massachusetts

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published November 1, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT
Snow falling in Springfield, Mass. on Nov. 1, 2023.
Elizabeth Román
/
NEPM
Snow falling in Springfield, Mass. on Nov. 1, 2023.

Like it or not, winter is on its way. Parts of the 413 region saw its first snow of the season Wednesday.

Snow flurries fell past orange, red and yellow autumn leaves in several places including Northampton, Springfield, and Westfield. At times it was just heavy enough to coat the ground and a few late-blooming flowers. Higher elevations in Berkshire County got as much as 2 and a half inches.

Although the snow may have caught a few people off guard, Alan Dunham, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Norton, said this is normal.

"There's many years when we have snow in late October. So, it's not totally shocking to see the first of November seeing some snow fall," he said.

Dunham said the National Weather Service doesn't make predictions about the number of snow storms this winter, but he said there's a chance of below normal temperatures this month.

Tags
Regional News WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSWEATHER
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
Related Content