20 arrested in Springfield drugs, guns bust

At least 20 people have been arrested as part of a major drugs and weapons bust in Springfield.

Authorities said along with significant amounts of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine, more than $400,000 in cash and 20 firearms — from semi-automatic pistols to rifles and shotguns — were also seized.

Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said those arrested were members of two rival drug trafficking organizations involved in a turf war plaguing the Union, High and School streets area of the city.

"The violence in this area has resulted in numerous shootings, stabbings and assaults, which include five deaths since April 30, 2023," he said.

Some of those arrested have prior criminal records and Gulluni noted that one of them is already out on bail, which frustrates Deputy Police Chief Steven Kent.

"If somebody helps us get a bad guy off the street and the bad guy is back on the street a day later, that doesn't promote any trust between the police and community," he said.

Kent is calling for lawmakers and the courts to reinstate pre-trail detentions for individuals facing firearms and what he called upper level drugs charges.

