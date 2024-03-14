Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Sci-Tech High School shooting in Springfield

Springfield police have identified the second suspect involved in a shooting incident at the High School of Science and Technology Monday.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for Chantz Dudley, 20, of Chicopee. He currently remains at-large.

Facebook / Springfield Police Department Springfield police are asking for the public's help in locating Chantz Dudley, who is facing charges connected to a shooting at the High School of Science and Technology on Monday.

Police said Dudley allegedly forced his way into a hallway at the high school armed with a gun and used that gun to strike a victim in the head and then fire one shot through a window.

Dudley is being charged with discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, malicious destruction of property, carrying a firearm on school grounds, carrying a firearm without a license and carrying a loaded firearm, among other charges.

Police said at the time of this incident, Dudley was out on bail after being indicted on firearms charges stemming from a September 2022 incident at the Eastfield Mall.

On Monday Springfield police officers arrested 22-year-old Josiah Livingston, 22, of Hartford, Connecticut, inside the school on assault and battery charges. Livingston is being held on $25,000 bail.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno expressed his frustration with the criminal justice system for releasing Dudley even though he was facing gun charges before the high school incident.

“I am once again outraged that some of our judges and court system continue to not hold gun toting violent offenders accountable. Instead, they empower and embolden them to go out and commit more hideous crimes against my residents," he said in a prepared statement.

He credited the school staff and the school resource officers, who are Springfield police officers, for ensuring students remained safe during the incident and urged legislatures to pass bail reform legislation he has supported for years.

Anyone who knows Dudley's whereabouts is asked to call the Springfield Detective Bureau at 413-787-6355 or anonymously Text-A-Tip. Text CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) type SOLVE and your tip. Police are waring the public that Dudley is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Police said all individuals involved in this incident have been identified and additional charges are expected.