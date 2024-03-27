MA voters may get to vote on legalizing access to some psychedelic drugs

A special joint committee of the Massachusetts legislature is investigating whether or not they should pose the question to voters in November of weather or not to legalize access to some psychedelic drugs.

The committee heard testimony Tuesday from medical experts on legalizing access to psilocybin, the substance found in what's commonly known as magic mushrooms. Many medical experts and proponents of the drug as a therapeutic substance to treat depression and PTSD noted its success in clinical trials.

Dr. Franklin King is a psychiatrist at Mass General Hospital and an instructor at Harvard Medical School.

"The criminalization of psychedelics not only impedes scientific progress, but also denies individuals access to potentially life changing treatments,” King said. “We must adopt a more rational approach, one that prioritizes evidence based policies over outdated stigmas and prohibitions."

Some opponents argue that these clinical trials and the drug itself haven't been FDA approved, which poses a safety risk to the general public.

If approved by voters, Massachusetts would join a growing number of cities and states across the country decriminalizing and or legalizing the use of psychedelics including Oregon, Colorado, and Washington, D.C.

The Massachusetts special committee will assess the testimonies before they vote to advance the bill or not.