PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Gov. Maura Healey establishes Youth Advisory Council to address issues facing young residents

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published March 29, 2024 at 12:06 PM EDT
Governor Maura Healey and Leitenant Governor Kim Driscoll swearing in the 60 member Youth Advisory Council on Monday, March 25, 2024.
Joshua Qualls
/
Governor's Office
Governor Maura Healey and Leitenant Governor Kim Driscoll swearing in the 60 member Youth Advisory Council on Monday, March 25, 2024.

Gov. Maura Healey swore in 60 young people for her newly created Youth Advisory Council this week. The Council aims to advise Healey and her administration on critical issues impacting the state.

Members on the council come from all over Massachusetts, range from ages 16-25 and will serve a two-year appointment.

Quinn Speek, 17, of Belchertown, said there will be subcommittees that will focus on specific issues. She wants to focus on mental health.

"I think that it's a very prominent issue that a lot of people struggle with in today's world. So I think that that's probably my, my top thing that I'd want to be in a subcommittee for,” Speek said.

She said each subcommittee will be paired with an expert who the members can consult with to devise the best recommendations to send to Healey.

Speek said she appreciates Healey tapping young people for their thoughts on politics in the state because decisions made in state government affect everyone “not just adults.”

The Governor’s Office is still accepting applications from Dukes and Nantucket counties. The application can be foundhere.
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
