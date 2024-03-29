Gov. Maura Healey establishes Youth Advisory Council to address issues facing young residents

Gov. Maura Healey swore in 60 young people for her newly created Youth Advisory Council this week. The Council aims to advise Healey and her administration on critical issues impacting the state.

Members on the council come from all over Massachusetts, range from ages 16-25 and will serve a two-year appointment.

Quinn Speek, 17, of Belchertown, said there will be subcommittees that will focus on specific issues. She wants to focus on mental health.

"I think that it's a very prominent issue that a lot of people struggle with in today's world. So I think that that's probably my, my top thing that I'd want to be in a subcommittee for,” Speek said.

She said each subcommittee will be paired with an expert who the members can consult with to devise the best recommendations to send to Healey.

Speek said she appreciates Healey tapping young people for their thoughts on politics in the state because decisions made in state government affect everyone “not just adults.”

The Governor’s Office is still accepting applications from Dukes and Nantucket counties. The application can be foundhere.