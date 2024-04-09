© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield launches mental health initiative for first responders

New England Public Media | By Charlize Hernandez
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:27 PM EDT
Springfield officials accept a donation towards a new mental health resources campaigned to help first responders. The campaign launched on April 8, 2024.
Charlize Hernandez
/
NEPM
Springfield officials accept a donation towards a new mental health resources campaigned to help first responders. The campaign launched on April 8, 2024.

The city of Springfield on Monday launched a campaign highlighting mental health resources available to first responders.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said it can be difficult working as a first responder especially in cases dealing with children or death.

"Because of the lack of experience they've had in their own upbringings, they're really affected by it and they go home and I don't want to see them go home and have sleepless nights, I don't want to see them turn to alcohol or anything else. I want there to be an accessible way to cope with it," she said.

She also said the department has trained officers who provide outreach to first responders.

"We've been working with our peer-to-peer officers and their officers within the department that we've been training giving them the resources to contact people before they go home.

During the press conference at Forest Park Clapprood was also honored for over 40 years of service with the Springfield police department. She announced her retirement in March. Tuesday was her last day on the job.
Tags
Regional News MENTAL HEALTHPOLICEWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Charlize Hernandez
See stories by Charlize Hernandez
Related Content