Springfield launches mental health initiative for first responders

The city of Springfield on Monday launched a campaign highlighting mental health resources available to first responders.

Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood said it can be difficult working as a first responder especially in cases dealing with children or death.

"Because of the lack of experience they've had in their own upbringings, they're really affected by it and they go home and I don't want to see them go home and have sleepless nights, I don't want to see them turn to alcohol or anything else. I want there to be an accessible way to cope with it," she said.

She also said the department has trained officers who provide outreach to first responders.

"We've been working with our peer-to-peer officers and their officers within the department that we've been training giving them the resources to contact people before they go home.

During the press conference at Forest Park Clapprood was also honored for over 40 years of service with the Springfield police department. She announced her retirement in March. Tuesday was her last day on the job.

