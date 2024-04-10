© 2024 New England Public Media

Lawrence Akers sworn in as Springfield's new police superintendent

New England Public Media | By Kari Njiiri
Published April 10, 2024 at 5:36 PM EDT
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Akers is in the center with Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi on his left and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno on his right.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Akers is in the center with Springfield Fire Commissioner Bernard J. Calvi on his left and Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno on his right.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Here he salutes accompanied by his wife and sons.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Akers stands with state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police commissioner in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024. Akers satnds with state Rep. Carlos Gonzalez, D-Springfield.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
Lawrence Akers was sworn-in as the new police superintendent in Springfield on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.
A new chapter of law enforcement leadership in Springfield, Massachusetts, began today. Lawrence Akers was sworn in Wednesday as the new police superintendent.

Akers rose through the ranks over nearly four decades to become the first African American to hold the post. During the ceremony at Symphony Hall, Akers said community engagement will be a top priority under his leadership.

"I want our residents to feel comfortable and confident that they can come to me or any other member of this department and get the help and answers they seek, and be treated with professionalism and respect," he said. "I'm also hoping that the public will look at our department differently, and not have the negative feelings that some do. All I ask is patience and a chance."

Akers acknowledged the challenges faced by Black officers in the past, as well as allegations of misconduct against the department in recent years. Still, Akers said, his focus will remain the same.

"Our mission is control and prevent as much crime and disorder, while at the same time protecting our citizens from that very crime and disorder," he said.

Springfield filed a home-rule petition allowing Akers, who is 64, to serve past the mandatory police retirement age of 65. That's still pending before the legislature. He succeeds Cheryl Clapprood, who retired this week.
Kari Njiiri
Kari Njiiri is a senior reporter and longtime host and producer of "Jazz Safari," a musical journey through the jazz world and beyond, broadcast Saturday nights on NEPM Radio. He's also the local host of NPR’s "All Things Considered."
