Sheffield Historical Society celebrates life of Civil War veteran as part of Black history project

The Sheffield Historical Society is celebrating the life of William Jones, a Black Civil War veteran. The group plans to unveil this week a new headstone for Jones, who died in 1902.

The original stone was damaged last year when a car drove into Center Cemetery in Sheffield, by accident.

Jones was one of 74 men from Berkshire County who served in the 54th regiment, one of the first African American regiments in the union army.

Jones was born in Sheffield in 1818, at a time when about 5 to 6% of the town's population was Black.

He became a laborer and farmer. He and his wife Mary Jones had ten children. At the age of 45, which was considered old for military service, he signed up to serve.

"We want to make sure people recognize the significant contribution of the eleven men from Sheffield who served in the 54th," said Paul O'Brien, president of the Sheffield Historical Society. "With William being 45-years-old, I think that's a true statement of his patriotism and his honor to serve his country."

Jocelyn Jones Arnold, the great great grand niece of William Jones, said she believes he felt it was important to be part of something bigger than himself.

"It's that pride and that commitment that I really want more people to understand," she said. "And it wasn't about being Black. It wasn't just about ending slavery. It was about creating a fair and just America."

Jones said there is a long history of military service in her family. William Jones' grandfather, Jethro Jones, served in the Continental Army for six years.

"He had also previously served in the French and Indian Wars. He had a long and decorated military service. He actually trained at Valley Forge," she said.

William Jones' two nephews, Samuel Jones and Henry Jones, volunteered with the 54th regiment at about the same time as their uncle. The nephews were both from Pittsfield.

Jocelyn Arnold Jones said members of her family from Pittsfield attended the Second Congregational Church, led by Reverend Samuel Harrison. He served as the chaplain of the 54th regiment and negotiated for equal pay for Black soldiers in the Civil War.

The dedication of the headstone is part of a bigger project, funded by Mass Humanities, which is designed to "tell the hidden and forgotten history" of the Black community in Sheffield from the Revolutionary War until World War I.