Short-Staffed: How western Mass. is tackling workforce shortages
Not enough workers, too many jobs. That’s the story for many industries in western Massachusetts and around the country. Why is that and what can be done? How is the shortage of workers affecting our economy? The NEPM newsroom and The Fabulous 413 are looking for answers.

Jobseekers and employers: What are you looking for?

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published May 10, 2024 at 9:27 PM EDT
A help-wanted sign at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley, Massachusetts, directs jobseekers to download an application and email it to the frozen yogurt franchise.
A help-wanted sign at the Hampshire Mall in Hadley, Massachusetts, directs jobseekers to download an application and email it to the frozen yogurt franchise.

Like in much of the country, western Massachusetts is experiencing a workforce shortage across many industries: health care, education, hospitality, retail and more.

For the NEPM series Short-Staffed, we wanted to hear from the people at the center of this issue: jobseekers.

NEPM asked students at Springfield Technical Community College what they are looking for in a future boss:

We also wanted to hear from employers. In shops and restaurants in Northampton, we asked owners and managers what they are looking for in a new employee:

What do you think? Share your story by sending a voice memo or email to hello@nepm.org.

Regional News
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
