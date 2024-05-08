© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Short-staffed: How western Mass. is tackling workforce shortages

Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM

Short-staffed: How western Mass. is tackling workforce shortages

Not enough workers, too many jobs. That’s the story in western Massachusetts and around the country.

Why is that and what can be done? How is the shortage of workers affecting our economy?

The NEPM newsroom and The Fabulous 413 are looking at the big-picture issues as well as individual industries, from health care and education to agriculture and hospitality.

Our reporters will speak with jobseekers, employers, researchers and local employment agencies.

Look back here for our coverage — beginning May 13.

What's your story? Let us know by sending a voice memo or email to hello@nepm.org.