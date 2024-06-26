Lawmakers consider establishing panel to look into Massachusetts journalism

The future of journalism in Massachusetts was the topic of a legislative committee hearing on Beacon Hill Wednesday.

This is at least the second attempt to get the state's commission on journalism going, which would be tasked with looking at ways to bolster the industry in the state.

While there was discussion about what the commission should look like, there were also ideas kicked around mainly about independent news sources and newspapers.

Fred Rutberg, the publisher of the Berkshire Eagle, testified before the Committee on Community Development and Small Businesses. A retired judge, he was part of a group which purchased the paper in 2016 from a hedge fund. He said tax credits for papers, which have been recently passed in Illinois and New York would help. He added the state can also pitch in elsewhere.

"Why not direct the commonwealth, the government itself to spend a higher portion of the advertising dollars that it's already committed to spend with legacy newspapers or startups," Rutberg said.

Rutberg gave the example of television advertising from the state’s treasurer’s office encouraging residents to check a website to see if they have unclaimed property being held by the state. He said newspapers should be in on that messaging as well.

Rutberg said the Eagle is as strong financially as it has been since his group bought the paper, but still that it remains “fragile.”

"We can't weather too many storms and continue to deliver the news to our community at a price they can afford,” he said.

Others who testified bemoaned that the public is less informed about local issues, with many smaller papers in the eastern part of the state consolidating and having little or no local reporters on the ground. Some pointed out smaller non-profit outfits have tried to pick up the slack with online platforms, but they too could use help in surviving.

The commission on journalism was originally established in 2021 in a bill signed by now-former Gov. Charlie Baker, but it never fully came together or issued the report it was supposed to that year. The co-chair of the legislative committee, Paul McMurtry said he hopes to get the panel going again with hopes a report with recommendations could be issued before the end of this year.

Material from State House News Service was used in this report.

