People find places to cool off as extreme heat continues in western Mass.

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published July 16, 2024 at 4:48 PM EDT
Families stay cool at Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 16, 2024, where a splash park and swimming pool are open for all residents.
Myrtle Street Park in Springfield, Massachusetts has a splash park with sprinklers and fountains for community members to cool off in the heat.
The splash park at Myrtle Street Park in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 16, 2024.
At Forest Park in Springfield, Massachusetts, residents cool off in under fountains and sprinklers on July 16, 2024.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Massachusetts, including Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties through Wednesday evening. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is expecting dangerous heat and humidity with temperatures reaching the upper 90s throughout the week.

Some residents in Springfield were cooling off at public parks Tuesday. Juan Sanchez took his young son to run through the sprinklers at Myrtle Street Park.

"[I'm] trying to stay out [of] the heat as much as I can," Sanchez said. "I come out for a couple hours and usually go back inside because this heat is intense."

Sanchez said he was happy to hear the public pool at Forest Park is open. Next to the pool is a sprinkler park where Sylvia Pickwell's grandson is hopping in the water holding a yellow pail.

"We need more splash parks, especially with this heat and the weather and everything," Pickwell said.

A representative from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said weather-related illnesses, like heat stroke, can be avoided by visiting local cooling centers, public libraries and parks.

MEMA provides tips on their website to help the public stay safe during extreme heat waves.

Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
