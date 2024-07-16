People find places to cool off as extreme heat continues in western Mass.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for most of Massachusetts, including Hampden, Hampshire, and Franklin counties through Wednesday evening. The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency is expecting dangerous heat and humidity with temperatures reaching the upper 90s throughout the week.

Some residents in Springfield were cooling off at public parks Tuesday. Juan Sanchez took his young son to run through the sprinklers at Myrtle Street Park.

"[I'm] trying to stay out [of] the heat as much as I can," Sanchez said. "I come out for a couple hours and usually go back inside because this heat is intense."

Sanchez said he was happy to hear the public pool at Forest Park is open. Next to the pool is a sprinkler park where Sylvia Pickwell's grandson is hopping in the water holding a yellow pail.

"We need more splash parks, especially with this heat and the weather and everything," Pickwell said.

A representative from the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said weather-related illnesses, like heat stroke, can be avoided by visiting local cooling centers, public libraries and parks.

MEMA provides tips on their website to help the public stay safe during extreme heat waves.