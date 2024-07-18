AIC's criminal justice master's program qualifies for Quinn Bill

Law enforcement officers who get a master's degree in criminal justice from American International College in Springfield are now eligible for pay increases. The master’s program recently qualified as part of the Quinn Bill - a Massachusetts program that offers pay incentives to officers who pursue higher education.

Also known as the Police Career Incentive Pay Program, the Quinn Bill has been law in Massachusetts since 1970 to encourage law enforcement officials to pursue higher education through salary increases for each degree earned. Most law enforcement agencies that participate in the Quinn Bill normally offer a 10% increase in pay for an associate's degree to 25% for receiving a master's degree in criminal justice.

AIC officials say the program aims to improve law enforcement in the area.

Regina Sanderson is the program director for AIC's master's in science for criminal Justice. Before she decided to become an educator, she spent 32 years as an officer in the Massachusetts Probation Service. Currently, she teaches a class on criminal behavior at the college.

"There were not a lot of colleges in western Mass. that offered a master of science in criminal justice," Sanderson said. "individuals who are already working professionals in the criminal justice field, or those who want to begin a career, can learn much from the master's program that we offer."

Schools that do offer the master's programs often try to break the degree into multiple disciplines, such as administration, victim studies, and social justice and public policy.

Taking classes on topics such as criminal behavior are course options students can find in criminal justice majors.

"People in society wonder why do people commit crimes? Why do we do the things that we do? And in our criminal behavior course, we examine all of the theories out there, whether they are biological, neurological, environmental or learning perspectives," Sanderson said.

She said AIC's masters program began in May 2023 and now has 75 students. Sanderson is hoping to double attendance by next year.