© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

UMass Amherst engineers working to make steel construction industry more sustainable

New England Public Media | By Karen Brown
Published July 19, 2024 at 1:58 PM EDT
The construction site for the new Veterans' Home in Holyoke.
Adam Frenier
/
NEPM
The construction site for the new Veterans' Home in Holyoke.

Environmental experts say the construction industry accounts for more than one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. Researchers at the University of Massachusetts Amherst are now trying to make the industry more sustainable.

Kara Peterman, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at UMass, said emissions are released at every stage of the construction process — especially when using steel.

"That could begin with the mining of iron ore, or it can begin with recycled scrap material, which is how a lot of steel in the U.S. starts off," Peterman said. "Then all the refining and all of the work required to make it into a quality structural product goes into that process and uses up a lot of energy and thus a lot of carbon.

Currently, Peterman said, it’s cumbersome and expensive to gather data on that carbon use. So her team at UMass got a $6.4 million federal grant — part of President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act — to help gather and standardize the data, and offer it for free, with the help of steel industry groups.

That would allow a builder to say "this material has expended this much carbon in its manufacture, and I'm trying to hit a certain sustainability or energy use target for my building. And so I might use this other material instead," Peterman said. "So it allows the engineer, the designer or the architect to be that much more informed when they're actually designing and building a structure.”

And since there is no law requiring builders to take sustainability into account, creating data reports known as an "environmental product declaration (EDP)" is voluntary.

“Companies who have felt strongly about creating them have done so. And the larger companies who have lots of resources have done that," she said. "But the smaller manufacturers, without as many resources, haven't previously had the incentive to dedicate... time and money to it.”

Peterman hopes her team’s work will remove most of the financial barriers, and she said there will also be a training and educational component, so that builders will understand the importance of sustainable materials and know how to use the data. The work begins this fall.
Tags
Regional News NEW ENGLANDUMASS AMHERSTHIGHER EDUCATIONINDUSTRYBUSINESS & ECONOMYENVIRONMENT
Karen Brown
Karen Brown is a radio and print journalist who focuses on health care, mental health, children’s issues, and other topics about the human condition. She has been a full-time radio reporter for NEPM since 1998.
See stories by Karen Brown
Related Content