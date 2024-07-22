Western Mass. Democrats react to Biden withdrawal, show support for Kamala Harris nomination

U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, is joining the list of Massachusetts lawmakers who have thrown their support behind Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid to become President.

During a press conference Monday in Springfield, Neal said he believes Harris can win in November.

"I've known her for a period of time. I think that she's consistent with a quality candidate. She has a history as a legislator. She has a history as a prosecutor," he said.

As for potential running mates for Harris, Neal said there are several governors capable of doing the job. But he said the Electoral College needs to be considered when making the choice among vice-presidential contenders.

"[Harris] has been in contact with at least three of them, so I think there are three or four that have an electoral college claim on the job. We're just going to have to wait and see," he said. "I'm for picking somebody who gets at least one state because that's how close this election is going to be."

Neal also congratulated outgoing President Joe Biden for what he called a "consequential presidency."

'Proven leader'

On Monday afternoon, Gov. Maura Healey joined the ranks of Democratic officials endorsing Harris, calling the vice president a "proven leader."

"I also know she will deliver for Massachusetts and support growth, innovation and investment in our state," Healey said in a statement. "The future of our country as we know it is on the line. That’s why I am thrilled to support Kamala Harris as she works to earn the Democratic nomination and beat Donald Trump."

Healey on Sunday issued a statement praising Biden for dropping out. The governor previously had said Biden's "political position was 'irretrievable,'" according to The New York Times.

The statements of support for Harris from Healey and Neal come on top of a series of endorsements for the vice president on Sunday — from U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and others.

Would a contested convention be more fun?

Meanwhile, a first-time delegate for the Massachusetts Democrats said he picked a "hell of a year" to enter the process.

Lee Harrison, a semi-retired journalist from Williamstown, said he has immense respect for Biden's decision to bow out, and plans to vote for Harris if she's the nominee.

But Harrison is not sure exactly when that will be decided. Although he's heard there may be online voting in the coming weeks, he's hoping the final decision is made at the August convention.

"if anybody wants to challenge Kamala, they have some time to do it and would vote on it at the convention. If there is nobody, it's still ... more normal to do it that way, and — to be frank — more fun," he said.

Harrison said he's expecting to learn more at a Zoom meeting Monday night of the Massachusetts Democratic Party.

Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said she will be on the call. LaChapelle, who is also a delegate to the convention, said she unequivocally supports Harris to be the party's next presidential nominee. But LaChapelle said she doesn't think Harris or party officials believe the nomination is a foregone conclusion.

"She is on the phones working for votes in support as we speak. She has reached out to the Democratic Mayors Association and asked for our endorsement, which I signed onto last night," she said.

LaChapelle said she expects Monday night's call to be the first in a series of meetings to determine the process going forward.