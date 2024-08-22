Springfield Police starting to 'walk the beat' again

The Springfield police are having officers patrol across the city on foot in an effort to bolster community engagement.

The program began this week. When they are able, police on duty will walk through neighborhoods. And it isn't just about crime prevention.

Before walking the beat in Indian Orchard neighborhood of the city with some of his officers on Thursday, Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers said it's hard to build relationships with the community from inside a cruiser.

"So, we're getting out here in the community, we want to talk to the people, we're going to be going to the businesses just to check and see how things are going," he said. "We want to talk everyday citizens out here on the street."

Akers said he hopes the initiative will also give the public a chance to discuss any issues they may have with an officer while also building trust in the department within the city's neighborhoods.

City Councilor Brian Santaniello was one of several city councilors at the press conference who support the walking patrols.

This is going to have the police out, walking, then people see that and they feel comfortable talking to the police and sharing information," he said. "This is something I'm really excited about."

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said the new program is a type of “back to the future” moment, harkening back to when police regularly were on foot. He said having officers "walking the beat" will be popular with residents and will also serve as a deterrent to crime.

Some officers will be taking part in foot patrols while working overtime, but usually it will be officers who are on regular duty who do so.

