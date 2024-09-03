© 2024 New England Public Media

Life on the Connecticut
There are so many amazing and interesting people who live along the Connecticut River – flowing right through the middle of New England. This summer, reporter Ben James hopped on his bike to meet – and interview – as many as he could.

Work, addiction and loss at the start of the Connecticut River

NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the NENC | By Ben James
Published September 3, 2024 at 5:05 AM EDT
Shori McKinnon poses for a photograph on her porch in Beecher Falls, Vermont.
Ben James

The Connecticut River, 410 miles long, courses from the top of New Hampshire, along the Vermont border, and then through Massachusetts and Connecticut to the Long Island Sound. Along the way, it flows past countless scenes of human drama.

This summer, reporter Ben James rode his bike the length of the Connecticut – camera and microphone in tow.

In the first in a series, Ben brings us interviews with people working, grieving and getting by along the Upper Connecticut.

Life on the Connecticut” was made possible through a partnership between NEPM, NHPR, Vermont Public and the New England News Collaborative.
