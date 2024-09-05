Hampden County DA: Fatal hit-and-run caused by street racing

Law enforcement officials say that street racing was the cause of a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening that killed 36-year-old Springfield mother Kristine Andrews.

Police have arrested 18-year-old Nathan Colon, who they allege was racing another car when he crashed into Andrews as she was crossing Boston Road on foot. Colon has pleaded not guilty to charges of motor-vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of the crash. Police say they are continuing to investigate the second car alleged to have been racing when the crash happened.

Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said street racing is a growing problem in the region.

“When operated at reckless high speeds, a car is a 2,000-pound deadly weapon,” he said. “As we have seen here in this horrendous crash, a car can do great harm and have tragic consequences on innocent people.”

Springfield police Capt. Julio Toledo said Colon has previously been ticketed at least three times for speeding prior to Monday’s hit-and-run.

Elizabeth Román / NEPM Mourners have set up balloons and candles at the site of a fatal crash where Springfield mother Kristine Andrews was killed on Sept. 1, 2024, due to a hit-and-run.

“In fact, on the morning of the incident, Mr. Colon was also involved in a separate and unrelated collision that was actually witnessed by officers and Mr. Colon left the scene of the incident,” Toledo said. “He will be facing charges concerning that issue as well.”

Gulluni said that there was another pedestrian crossing the street together with Andrews who “miraculously” avoided injury.

“My understanding is that he and Ms. Andrews saw these cars coming towards them, barreling at an extraordinarily high rate of speed,” Gulluni said. “He was able to avoid being struck while being in the middle of the roadway, and essentially stood in a very fortunate place where both cars passed him on either side of his body.”