Berkshire and Hampden counties at 'moderate' risk of West Nile Virus

Nearly all of Berkshire County is at moderate risk of the mosquito-borne illness West Nile Virus. That's according to data from state health officials.

Chris Horton is the superintendent of the county's mosquito control project. He said without flooding this year, the population of the insects is actually down from the year before.

"The spring species we had a lot of and after July, we've been in like a drying trend, so our mosquito numbers have been more or less manageable throughout that time," Horton said.

Still, Horton says residents should take precautions if they are going outside to prevent catching West Nile.

"Avoid peak mosquito hours, which is between dusk and dawn, wear protective clothing, long sleeves and long pants, apply E.P.A. labeled repellents," Horton said.

There have been no human cases of West Nile in Berkshire County, but there has been one in Hampden County, where several communities are also at the moderate risk level. They include Springfield, Chicopee and Holyoke.

Across Massachusetts, as of Thursday morning, there have been 322 mosquitos testing positive for West Nile, with 11 human cases.

Another mosquito-borne illness, Eastern Equine Encephalitis does not have much of a presence in western Massachusetts. The four western counties are either at the remote or low risk level. There are higher concentrations of EEE in southern Worcester County and north and west of Boston. Thus far, 96 mosquitos have tested positive, with two cases in animals and four cases in humans.