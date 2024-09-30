© 2024 New England Public Media

PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Have Your Say: What questions and comments do you have about the 2024 elections?

New England Public Media | By NEPM Newsroom
Published September 30, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
People fill out their ballots at voting booths on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Rebecca Johnson School polling place in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Raquel C. Zaldívar
/
New England News Collaborative
People fill out their ballots at voting booths on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the Rebecca Johnson School polling place in Springfield, Massachusetts.

We all know there's a big presidential election this November. In Massachusetts, there is also a U.S. Senate race and both members of the U.S. House who represent the western part of the state face challenges from independent candidates.

There are also a handful of contested races for the Massachusetts Legislature and five statewide ballot questions.

The NEPM news team will report on all of the above, as well as the key issues involved, the money behind the campaigns, and the hopes, expectations and fears of the voters themselves.

Want to help us? Fill out the form below.
Tags
Regional News ELECTIONSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
