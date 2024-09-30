Have Your Say: What questions and comments do you have about the 2024 elections?

We all know there's a big presidential election this November. In Massachusetts, there is also a U.S. Senate race and both members of the U.S. House who represent the western part of the state face challenges from independent candidates.

There are also a handful of contested races for the Massachusetts Legislature and five statewide ballot questions.

The NEPM news team will report on all of the above, as well as the key issues involved, the money behind the campaigns, and the hopes, expectations and fears of the voters themselves.

