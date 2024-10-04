Springfield Thunderbirds extend contract with the St. Louis Blues

On Friday a crowd gathered in the upper lobby of the MassMutual Convention Center where President of the Springfield Thunderbirds Hockey team, Nathan Costa, announced the affiliation extension with the Saint Louis Blues. This extension is set to last another seven years, through the end of the 2030-31 season.

"This partnership between the Thunderbirds and the Blues has been incredibly fruitful. One one that has brought tremendous success both on and off the ice,” Costa said, noting that this is an exciting time for the team, the city and hockey fans in the community.

Officials said the Thunderbird players have gained a sense of community and growth alongside the National Hockey League players on the Blues team with both developing a relationship that surpasses more than just an affiliation.

During the event the American Hockey League [AHL] also announced plans to keep its headquarters in Springfield.

The AHL, has been located in the city for the last 58 years.

“The AHL in Springfield are synonymous, and we belong here. And we're delighted to call Springfield home,” said Scott Howson, the president of the AHL, adding that he believes that the Thunderbirds and Blues relationship is smooth and seamless.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno enthusiastically addressed the crowd proclaiming, “Lets Go T-Birds!!”

Sarno told stories about attending past games and how he has a good feeling about the team's potential this year. He noted the sold-out crowds of people are what make these hockey games truly an experience and credited Costa and his staff for the team's growth.

"They've gone through some difficult times... what they have done with this, not only for great professional hockey on the ice, but what they've done for the community, for the economy, for the city of Springfield psyche, for Western Massachusetts and beyond. Thank you for your belief and investment in the city of Springfield," he said.

The Thunderbirds start their regular season next weekend.