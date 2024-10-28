Massachusetts will launch working group to look at accessibility of hiking trails

The Massachusetts Office of Outdoor Recreation is launching a group to evaluate the accessibility of hiking trails in the state — and make recommendations to improve and expand them.

Meg Bandarra, from Unpaved Trails For All, said one thing that stands out about this new group is its members.

"It will include people with the lived experience of disability for the first time ever in a really meaningful way, and that will result in better access, better accessibility, better analysis and plans going forward," Bandarra said.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation is holding an event in Russell early next month to celebrate the launch of the Trail Access Work Group.

State Senate Bill S.446 would form a similar group, but it hasn't passed. A companion bill, H.769, was introduced in the House.

Bandarra said the legislation, if it becomes law, would go a step further than establishing the working group. It would make it state policy to assure access to the outdoors for people with disabilities.

"Although this initiative is great, it keeps this kind of work more on an individual basis and more on an agency basis, rather than establishing a statewide policy," Bandarra said.

Bandarra said she would continue to advocate for the bill and there aren't enough spaces for people with disabilities and others — including the elderly, young families and people with mobility challenges.

According to a spokesperson for the Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, which includes the Office of Outdoor Recreation, the officer's director was not available for an interview Friday.