Candidate for state Senate doesn't live in western Mass. district he seeks to represent

Incumbent Massachusetts state Sen. Paul Mark, a Democrat, is running for reelection. He represents 57 cities and towns in parts of Hampshire, Hampden and Franklin counties, and all of Berkshire County, where he lives.

But Republican David Rosa, who is running against Mark, lives in Bristol County — far from western Mass.

Rosa isn't breaking any laws by seeking office far from his residence. The Massachusetts Constitution requires candidates to reside in the district they seek to represent by the day they are elected.

That means Rosa, in theory, could move to the district on Election Day.

Rosa's campaign raised $3,565 this year, but hasn't disclosed donors yet to the Office of Campaign and Political Finance.

Mark's campaign raised nearly ten times as much — $35,186, with a lot of contributions from unions.

Mark was state representative in the second Berkshire district for more than a decade starting in 2011. Voters elected him to the state Senate in 2022.

Mark serves on eight legislative committees. He is vice chair of two and chairs the Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development Joint Committee.

Rosa is a former commissioner of Parks and Recreation for the Town of Dighton. He's run a half-dozen unsuccessful campaigns, including one for state House, one for state Senate and four for the U.S. House, according to the Massachusetts Secretary of State's Office.

Rosa's campaign website calls for barring "biological males" from playing women's sports or using women's restrooms, and prioritizing shelter for veterans over migrants.

When talking with an NEPM reporter, Rosa tried to advance an unfounded conspiracy theory about the personal lives of top state officials.

Neither candidate agreed to be interviewed about the race.