Celebrating Springfield soprano Adele Addison, now 99 years old

A program honoring soprano Adele Addison will be held in Springfield, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Addison grew up in the city and went on to perform in operas, recitals and concerts around the world.

For organizer Shera Cohen, Sunday's event honoring Addison is both personal and long overdue.

"Everyone knew her then as this young gal who really could sing. and her yearbook said she sang like a bird," said Cohen, who runs the Springfield-based organization In the Spotlight.

Cohen said her late mother, a high school mate of Addison, would share stories about the singer while she was growing up.

"She seemed to be extremely shy," Cohen said. "Just a girl who went to my high school — Classical High School — and made it. She really made it."

Addison was a favorite of Leonard Bernstein and Aaron Copeland. She was among a handful of African Americans who, during the late 1940s through the '60s, followed Marion Anderson in helping to shatter racial barriers and stereotypes in the concert world.

Addison was also the singing voice of Bess, played by Dorothy Dandridge in the 1959 film version of "Porgy and Bess."

Addison, who turned 99 in July, was recently announced as an inductee into Opera America's Hall of Fame.

Springfield's tribute to Addison, featuring pianist Daniel Monte and soprano Radiance Flowers, takes place Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Community Music School.

"People should be honored in their lifetime, if possible, and not just have it in the history books," Cohen said.

Addison lives in New York City. Due to health reasons, she won't be able to attend the event. However, Cohen's organization will send a video of the tribute to Addison.