© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In a world without the MCAS exam, districts get initial direction from education officials

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published November 8, 2024 at 5:33 PM EST
Jill Kaufman
/
NEPM

When the new Massachusetts law connected to the passage of Ballot Question 2 goes into effect December 5th, students will no longer be required to pass the statewide exam known as the MCAS.

But they still need to earn a Competency Determination or CD in order to graduate. That's now largely but not completely in the hands of school districts.

Since 2003, the CD has been based on achieving qualifying scores on relevant MCAS tests. When the new law takes effect, the memo said, "the CD will be based on “satisfactorily completing coursework that has been certified by the student’s district” as written in the ballot question. Guidance on certification will be forthcoming."

The campaign that brought the question of whether to end the MCAS exam before voters, didn't provide language for how that assessment would be done.

The mastery of English, math, science, technology, social science history and foreign languages is still based on standards and curriculum set by the state.

The memo, written in a question-and answer-format, asked about students who had been scheduled to re-take the MCAS this and next week, before the new regulation is in effect.

"Will the MCAS retests in English Language Arts and Mathematics scheduled for November 2024 go forward? Will students who achieve qualifying scores on those tests be eligible to earn the CD?," DESE wrote.

For those subject areas, any student who earns a qualifying or passing score on the retest will satisfy the CD requirements for that subject area, according to DESE.

Taking the test appears optional; the state is asking districts to "highly encourage all students eligible for retesting in the November administration [of the MCAS] to do so."
Tags
Regional News EDUCATIONELECTIONSMASSACHUSETTS
Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
See stories by Jill Kaufman
Related Content