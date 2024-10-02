Western Mass. mayors consider ballot question debating MCAS requirement for graduation

If Question 2 on the 2024 Massachusetts ballot passes in November, 10th graders will still take the statewide MCAS exam, but their score won't be connected to graduation.

The long debate over the standardized test aside, mayors in two western Mass. cities said there is a need for additional measures of student learning.

A week after the 2023-2024 MCAS results were released, and statewide showed downward score trends connected to chronic absenteeism, Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said he views the intention of the test as good. But a cookie cutter assessment is not working for the majority of Holyoke students.

Adam Frenier / NEPM Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia.

"In a lot of ways, our district has grown to be kind of like this wraparound social service provider, coupled with trying to educate the student," Garcia said.

Garcia has been transparent about his support of Question 2. A single test doesn't serve all students, he said, and those going to school in Holyoke face many learning challenges connected to poverty.

That demographic is similar in nearby Springfield. City Mayor Domenic Sarno wouldn't say how he will vote on Question 2, but he said Massachusetts student assessment tool needs to change.

Donyel Le'Noir Felton / NEPM Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.

"I think you have to look at modifying [the MCAS] or more of a hybrid type form, [make it] one of many different types of standards that you should have," Sarno said.

Opponents of the ballot question say without MCAS in place, necessary statewide education standards wouldn't be met.

Supporters say if the MCAS requirement for graduation were removed, school districts would be able to develop their own measure of achievement.

