Mass. lawmakers are looking for some new perspectives on health care in Cuba

A group of Massachusetts lawmakers are now in Cuba. They're meeting with public officials, hospital staff, academics and researchers. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern, D- Worcester, briefed House Speaker Ron Mariano and others ahead of the trip, imparting a hope that it will serve as an important step in improving relations between the two countries. Reporter Chris Lisinski with the State House News Service explains what we expect lawmakers to use in crafting Massachusetts law when they return.

Chris Lisinksi, SHNS: According to Congressman McGovern, other issue areas that lawmakers will focus on during their trip are the Cuban health care system [and] climate resiliency strategies. So, protecting infrastructure from impacts of climate change and life sciences innovations. All of those have pretty clear roots here in Massachusetts. Don't forget, of course, that both branches have approved at least three major health care bills this session that are stuck in limbo because House and Senate Democrats cannot agree with one another.

Carrie, Healy, NEPM: Well before departing for Cuba, the state Legislature approved a clean energy bill, sending it to Governor Maura Healey. Of course, national Energy Dynamics will begin to shift with the incoming Trump administration. What were state Republicans saying in their opposition to this legislation? And were those comments in line with the president elect's climate beliefs?

Yes. The common refrain we've heard from Republicans at the state level is that this legislation and others before it, to try and speed a transition to clean energy, will saddle ratepayers and Bay staters themselves with exorbitant costs for covering new energy types that cost more per unit than, say, coal or natural gas. That kind of lines up with what President Trump has said, and obviously his long-seated opposition to offshore wind spells a lot of changes on the horizon.

And, Chris, the Twitter universe heard from Rep. Nick Boldyga, R- Southwick, about his opposition.

That's right. He was opposed both to the clean Energy Bill and to the Economic Development Bill, which actually has a lot of money for offshore wind and other climate technologies. He said it got money, “for offshore wind that is destroying our coastline, killing our whales and decimating our fishing industry.”

And big pivot here. Finally, Chris, we have talked a lot about how state lawmakers would react to the voter passed law authorizing extra scrutiny of the Legislature from the state auditor. But now we have a pretty good idea after a rule change last week. Can you describe that and how Auditor Diana DiZoglio is reacting?

This is a rule change just in the House. The Senate has not taken any similar action. But what the House did, is it took a section of its internal rules that said the House business manager will pick an independent audit firm every year to look at the chamber's finances and said now the House business manager will pick from a recommendation offered by the auditor. So, effectively, auditor Diana Dizoglio or her successors will now pick the agency that is going to do a financial audit of the House.

It strikes me as something like an opening chess move. I don't think it's going to be the final word, or it might not be the final word on how the Legislature responds and the auditor is already up in arms. She described that as slapping voters in the face, and sought to argue that even just this internal House rule change would effectively impact the new law that voters approved.

