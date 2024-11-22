Investigating fatal shooting by Springfield police, DA identifies victim as 24-year-old Devin Lewis

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni's office has identified 24-year-old Devin Lewis of Springfield as the man fatally shot by city police early Thursday morning.

The DA's office said officers responding to a 911 call encountered Lewis in a Lyman Street apartment building entrance, "with two firearms."

"Due to circumstances that remain under investigation, two officers fired their service pistol, one officer striking [Lewis], wounding him," the DA's office said in a statement. "Detectives continue to investigate what transpired in the moments afterwards. Officers immediately rendered medical aid on scene. [Lewis] was transported to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Police Superintendent Lawrence Akers offered his condolences to the victim's family. He said he had spoken to a representative of Lewis' family but — as of Thursday afternoon — not to the family itself.

"I would be waiting to speak with other family members, whenever possible," Akers said at a press conference recorded by WWLP. "But, as you understand at times like this, there's a lot of emotions that run high. And whenever we can speak, I will absolutely speak to the family."

Akers declined to discuss specifics of the shooting, including the victim's mental state and whether the victim pointed the guns at the officers.

Asked whether the victim suffered a gunshot wound separate from the shots fired by officers, Akers deferred comment to the DA's office, which is investigating the shooting along with the Springfield Police detectives.

"We want an independent agency investigating this. And that's where the district attorney steps in, and he can be an objective third party," Akers said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said more information will be released when the investigation concludes.

"But right now, it's always difficult when a life is lost," Sarno said. "And it's always a difficult experience for police officers to go through, also."